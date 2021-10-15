Route 28 Daylight Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in O’Hara Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daylight lane restrictions on Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in both directions of Route 28 between Powers Run Road and Guys Run Road will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, October 29. Crews will conduct saw cutting operations in advance of pipe installation work.

Two weekends of single-lane crossed-over traffic on Route 28 will occur to allow crews to replace a five-foot storm sewer pipe. Additional details will be provided in advance of the weekend crossovers.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The work is part of a $15.32 million betterment project. Swank Construction Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

