New Bridge Open on Route 392, Yocumtown Road, in Newberry Township, York County
10/15/2021
Harrisburg, PA – A newly constructed bridge located just east of White Birch Lane on Route 392 (Yocumtown Road) in Newberry Township, York County, is open to traffic. A detour in place since it closed in September for a replacement project has been lifted.
The project consisted of replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert, and approach work.
Any remaining work will be performed under short-term traffic restrictions.
Kevin E. Raker Construction of Sunbury, PA, is the prime contractor on this $384,029 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 25, 2021.
