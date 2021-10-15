New Bridge Open on Route 392, Yocumtown Road, in Newberry Township, York County

10/15/2021

​Harrisburg, PA – A newly constructed bridge located just east of White Birch Lane on Route 392 (Yocumtown Road) in Newberry Township, York County, is open to traffic. A detour in place since it closed in September for a replacement project has been lifted.

The project consisted of replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert, and approach work.

Any remaining work will be performed under short-term traffic restrictions.

Kevin E. Raker Construction of Sunbury, PA, is the prime contractor on this $384,029 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 25, 2021.

