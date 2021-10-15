uPVC Market Size Expected to Reach USD 74.9 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionalsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global uPVC market was valued at USD 46.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 74.9 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%. uPVC is also known as rigid PVC or unplasticized PVC. uPVC is a cost-effective and stiff material with high resistance to impact chemicals, weather, water, and corrosive environments.
uPVC has low cost, and it has exhibits properties such as high stiffness, aesthetic in nature, flame retardant. uPVC is FDA compliant as the residue of Vinyl Chloride gets restricted and also suitable for transparent applications. It also offers better chemical resistance as compared to flexible PVC. It is used as good electrical insulation as well as it provides better vapor barrier properties
Woods in construction can be replaced by this material grade similar that of the double glazed window frames and window sills, which is also known as vinyl siding.This material is versatile that can be manufactured in different colors or it can be made to look like other material (e.g wood).
This material grade exhibits incredible resistant to chemical erosion and has smoother inner walls that help to facilitate the water flow. In majority, this material grade is used as plastic pipe in the world. It operates well in a wide range of temperatures and operating pressure. These pipes are incredibly reliable, stiff and cost-effective, and often has application in exterior drainage pipes and sewage lines. The pipe i.e. uPVC is less common in the US where this material grade is most commonly used.
uPVC cannot change shape under normal weather conditions, but at high temperatures, it can be easily reshaped. Windows made of this material grade of PVC are more energy-efficient than those with wooden or metal frames. This material grade of PVC has its application for door frames and conservatories.
uPVC doors and windows are aesthetic, long-lasting, fire, wind, and moisture resistant, thermally and acoustically insulated they have several intangible benefits over their counterparts. They can be customized according to the needs of the customer or individual requirement. This material grade exhibits low thermal conductivity, and it prevents loss of energy by 30-35%. It avoids condensation taking place, which prevents thermal bridging also this material grade never flakes, fades, pits, peels, peels, rust, or corrodes. The only thing that it needs is the check of the seal for maintenance and light soapy wash.
Key participants include Koemmerling, Fenesta, Finolex Industries Ltd, LG Chem, Ercros SA, Kem One, Braskem, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Inovyn, Westlake Chemical Corporation
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The market for uPVC is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30% by the end of the year 2027. In the Asia-Pacific market for uPVC is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.23% which is followed by LATAM and MEA with 6.95% and 6.02% CAGR, respectively. The south Asian countries have seen the highest growing trade activities and investment in the manufacturing companies because the region is expected to propel in the forecasted period.
• As of 2019, the building and construction segment has been one of the reasons for the growth of the uPVC market.
• uPVC finds vast applications in the Automotive industry. The uPVC finds its application as insulation, which is of type acoustic and thermal. The properties that are exhibited here are its durability and workability as a preferred plastic in an automotive application. This material is used for producing car interiors and for providing vinyl flooring for car manufacturers.
• Building and construction occupy more than 50% of the uPVC market owing to their increasing consumption in the construction and various other household application.
• The Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the uPVC market due to the significant contribution from countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea due to the growing end-segment industries, including electronics, automotive among others.
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the uPVC Market based on end-use, and region.
By End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2017–2027)
• Building and Construction
o Window and Door Frames
o Pipes and Fittings
o Roofing
o Curtain Rails
o Drawer Slides
o Others
• Automotive & Transportation
o Exterior
Mud Flame
Door Panel
Sun Visor
Trunk Tailgate
Bumper
Other
o Interior
Cable Trench
DashBoard
Others
o Electrical and Electronics
Insulation Pipe
Switches
Cable Insulation and Jacketing
Junction Box
Films
Others
o Packaging
Bottles
Blister Packs
Transparent Packs and Punnet
Others
o Others
Textile
Sports
Agriculture
Healthcare
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the uPVC Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
