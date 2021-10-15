Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,116 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Start Next Week in Edgewood

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in Edgewood Borough, Allegheny County, will start Monday night, October 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 under the Brinton Road Bridge weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through mid-November.  PennDOT crews will conduct concrete removal work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Start Next Week in Edgewood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.