Single-Ply Roofing Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 6.70 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technology are the key factors that drive the growth of the marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Single-Ply Roofing Market was valued at USD 3.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.70 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0 percent. The study covers single ply roofing membranes, which are flexible sheets of compounded plastic-derived material that are used to cover and protect flat and low-sloped buildings. These prefabricated membranes are manufactured in a factory to strict quality control requirements and can be attached in a variety of methods. Roofing materials are a vital necessity in construction, as they comprise the primary barrier against natural elements such as rain, cold, and heat.
Rise in the demand for cost-effective roofing materials such as PVC and EPDM is expected to fuel market growth. Emerging regional players or new entrants are estimated to gain opportunities to enter the market. Rise in the government initiatives coupled with infrastructural investment in the commercial and residential construction sector is expected to propel the market especially in the emerging markets of the world.
Key participants include GAF, Dow Roofing Systems LLC, Duro-Last, Inc., Carlisle SynTec System, Kingspan Group, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Carney Roofing Company Inc., and Baker Roofing Company among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In 2018, the global market for thermoplastic membranes was USD 3.2 Billion. Thermoplastic roofing membranes such as TPO and PVC accounted for the maximum market share in the global market with 36.5% and 27.6% respectively. These membranes are anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to easy installation, higher durability, longer life span, and technological innovations. In addition, government of countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others have invested heavily in infrastructure development, which also fuels the demand of thermoplastic single-ply roofing in the Asia-Pacific market.
• As of 2018, fully adhered installation method is expected to display highest growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period.
• Single-ply roofing systems for industrial end use acquired the largest share in 2018, while commercial roofing is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
• North America and Europe dominated the single-ply roofing market with over 70% of market share in terms of value in 2018.
• US accounted for 35.6% market share of the global market in 2018, and is expected to account for a market worth USD 2.7 Billion in 2026.
• Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 20.1% of the global single-ply roofing APAC countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are likely to witness high growth during the forecast period.
• Due to end-user opportunities and fragmented nature of the market, the intensity of rivalry is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Hence, the market players are focusing on strengthening their market position at the global market, through acquiring business assets of local players, and innovation and product licensing.
• The development of new product is one of the most prominent trends observed in the single-ply roofing market. Market players are focusing on development of new products to increase their portfolio and satisfy new target markets. Carlisle SynTec Systems, a leading manufacturer of single-ply roofing materials, introduced its Sure-Flex PVC KEE FRS FleeceBACK membranes. Another manufacturer, Johns Manville, introduced EPDM FIT Product Line with Tape-to-Tape offering in 2018.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the single-ply roofing market on the basis of membrane type & sub-types, installation methods, end user, and region:
Membrane Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Thermoplastic
• TPO
• PVC
• Others
• Thermoset
• EPDM
• CSPE
• Neoprene
• Others
Installation Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Mechanically Attached System
• Fully Adhered System
• Induction-Welded Roof Installation System
• Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential
• Others
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Single-Ply Roofing Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
