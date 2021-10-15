Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine to host 2022 Minnesota Fish Art Contest (published October 15, 2021)

The Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine, in partnership with Wildlife Forever, will host the 2022 Minnesota Fish Art Contest. Open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, this free art competition aims to introduce Minnesota youth to the wonders of fish, the joy of fishing, and the importance of aquatic conservation.

“The magazine is honored to host the 2022 Minnesota Fish Art Contest,” said MCV Editor-in-Chief Chris Clayton. “Like Wildlife Forever, the magazine has deep roots in youth conservation education. Hosting the Fish Art Contest is a great opportunity to build on that legacy.”

To compete in the contest, students must submit an entry form, an original illustration of a fish of their choice, and a one-page informational essay (required for grades 4-12). The submission deadline is March 31, 2022. For contest details and entry forms, visit the 2022 Fish Art Contest website.

Following the submission deadline, MCV will work with a panel of judges to select the Minnesota winners from multiple grade categories. State winners will advance to a national competition.

Minnesota Conservation Volunteer is the flagship magazine of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The bimonthly publication delivers in-depth, in-the-field coverage of the state’s outdoor news and conservation issues.

Wildlife Forever is a nonprofit conservation charity located in White Bear Lake, Minn. Its mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat, and management of fish and wildlife.