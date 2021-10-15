Gov. Wolf Announces Funding for Somerset County Navy Supplier to Train Apprentices for Manufacturing Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf announced today over $20,000 in new funding for Global/SFC Valve Inc., through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program (Apprenticeship Program), a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs.

“Apprenticeship Program funding mutually benefits businesses and apprentices ready to learn, allowing Global/SFC Valve, Inc., to specifically train apprentices for in demand machinist positions to support their operations—one being a critical supplier to the United States Navy—while funneling trainees into manufacturing careers,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is proud to support Global/SFC Valve, Inc., as they strategically grow and provide new opportunities in Somerset County.”

The project received $21,203, which will enable Global/SFC Valve Inc., to train three apprentices to become machinists capable of working on the Navy nuclear valves for United States aircraft carrier and submarines.

Although a major supplier for the United States Navy, in a rural region, Global/SFC Valve Inc., has struggled to hire experienced machinists. This funding will support on-the-job training in addition to classroom training for apprentices.

“Global is very thankful for this grant to fund our apprenticeship program. In the past two years, we have held classes for two of our veteran employees to receive their Journeyman papers. We also have three recent graduates from the local area school districts that have started this program. These apprentices are eager to be learning valuable new skills all while earning their paycheck,” said Global/SFC Valve Inc. President and CEO Linda Heining.

Global/SFC Valve Inc. supplies the highest quality underway replenishment systems, as well as standard valves and fluid control systems, along with many other maritime products and services to the U.S. Navy.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

