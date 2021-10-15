Wolf Administration Announces Nearly $5.5 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention
Harrisburg, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced nearly $5.5 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.
“ESG funding has been an invaluable tool for regions across the state to tackle homelessness in their communities and provide housing options that are safe and reliable,” said Sec. Davin. “We are pleased to get these resources to on-the-ground community organizations that are trusted in their neighborhoods to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”
A total of $5,456,081 in ESG funding was approved for 17 municipal grantees and five non-profits who will administer regional projects covering 25 counties.
The 2021 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.
Rapid rehousing helps individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, fleeing violence, or living in a home not suitable for human habitation to swiftly move to stable housing. Homelessness prevention resources help families or individuals who are currently housed but may be in jeopardy of losing their homes with rental assistance and case management resources. Street outreach connects unsheltered homeless individuals with emergency shelter and/or health services. Emergency shelter funding supports costs associated with essential services, operating expenses, and renovations necessary to provide emergency shelter.
ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.
Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
A list of the approved projects is below:
Armstrong County $112,618
- Armstrong County Community Action Agency
- Helping All Victims in Need (HAVIN)
Blair County $97,525
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Family Services, Inc.
Bucks County $114,125
Butler County $368,313
- Catholic Charities
- The Care Center
Carbon County $50,000
- Family Promise of Carbon County
City of Allentown $300,875
- New Bethany Ministries
- Sixth Street Shelter
- Lehigh Valley Conference of Churches
- Salvation Army, Allentown
- Bethlehem Emergency Shelter
City of Hazleton $77,813
City of Philadelphia $778,125
- Esperanza
- Asociacion Puertoriquenos en Marcha, Inc. (APM)
- Help for the Hurdles
- Community Helping All Needing Growth Everywhere (CHANGE)
- DePaul USA
Cumberland County $183,638
- Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County
- Community CARES
Dauphin County $240,700
- Christian Churches United (CCU)
- Shalom House
- YWCA
Franklin County $165,498
- South Central CAP
- Waynesboro Community & Human Services
Indiana County $105,618
- Indiana County Community Action Program
McKean County $189,498
- A Partnership in Housing Inc.
- YWCA Bradford
Mercer $145,769
Monroe County $329,355
- RHD/Crossroads
- Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg
- Family Promise of Monroe County
- Women’s Resource Center
Schuylkill County $285,313
- Schuylkill Community Action
- Schuylkill Women in Crisis
- Servants to All
Wayne County Human Services $92,856
NON-PROFIT GRANTEES (REGIONAL AWARDS)
Blair County Community Action Agency $399,438
- Blair County Community Action Program
Center for Community Action $186,750
Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. $228,250
Lawrence County Social Services, Inc. $931,447
- Community Services Program of Beaver
- Community Action Inc of Jefferson and Clarion Counties
- Center for Community Resources
- Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
- Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program
- City Mission Living Stones, Inc.
- Connect, Inc.
- Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County
- Fayette County Community Action Agency
- Community Action Partnership of Mercer County
- Northern Tier Community Action Corporation
- Venango County Community Support Services
- Warren Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $72,557
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
