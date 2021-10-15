Wolf Administration Announces Nearly $5.5 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

Harrisburg, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced nearly $5.5 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

“ESG funding has been an invaluable tool for regions across the state to tackle homelessness in their communities and provide housing options that are safe and reliable,” said Sec. Davin. “We are pleased to get these resources to on-the-ground community organizations that are trusted in their neighborhoods to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”

A total of $5,456,081 in ESG funding was approved for 17 municipal grantees and five non-profits who will administer regional projects covering 25 counties.

The 2021 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

Rapid rehousing helps individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, fleeing violence, or living in a home not suitable for human habitation to swiftly move to stable housing. Homelessness prevention resources help families or individuals who are currently housed but may be in jeopardy of losing their homes with rental assistance and case management resources. Street outreach connects unsheltered homeless individuals with emergency shelter and/or health services. Emergency shelter funding supports costs associated with essential services, operating expenses, and renovations necessary to provide emergency shelter.

ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A list of the approved projects is below:

Armstrong County $112,618

Armstrong County Community Action Agency

Helping All Victims in Need (HAVIN)

Blair County $97,525

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Family Services, Inc.

Bucks County $114,125

Butler County $368,313

Catholic Charities

The Care Center

Carbon County $50,000

Family Promise of Carbon County

City of Allentown $300,875

New Bethany Ministries

Sixth Street Shelter

Lehigh Valley Conference of Churches

Salvation Army, Allentown

Bethlehem Emergency Shelter

City of Hazleton $77,813

City of Philadelphia $778,125

Esperanza

Asociacion Puertoriquenos en Marcha, Inc. (APM)

Help for the Hurdles

Community Helping All Needing Growth Everywhere (CHANGE)

DePaul USA

Cumberland County $183,638

Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County

Community CARES

Dauphin County $240,700

Christian Churches United (CCU)

Shalom House

YWCA

Franklin County $165,498

South Central CAP

Waynesboro Community & Human Services

Indiana County $105,618

Indiana County Community Action Program

McKean County $189,498

A Partnership in Housing Inc.

YWCA Bradford

Mercer $145,769

Monroe County $329,355

RHD/Crossroads

Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg

Family Promise of Monroe County

Women’s Resource Center

Schuylkill County $285,313

Schuylkill Community Action

Schuylkill Women in Crisis

Servants to All

Wayne County Human Services $92,856

NON-PROFIT GRANTEES (REGIONAL AWARDS)

Blair County Community Action Agency $399,438

Blair County Community Action Program

Center for Community Action $186,750

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. $228,250

Lawrence County Social Services, Inc. $931,447

Community Services Program of Beaver

Community Action Inc of Jefferson and Clarion Counties

Center for Community Resources

Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc.

Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program

City Mission Living Stones, Inc.

Connect, Inc.

Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County

Fayette County Community Action Agency

Community Action Partnership of Mercer County

Northern Tier Community Action Corporation

Venango County Community Support Services

Warren Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $72,557

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

