R.I. Board of Elections Reminds Voters of Emergency Ballot Period for November 2 Special Elections

CRANSTON, R.I. – The Rhode Island Board of Elections is reminding voters of the emergency ballot period for the upcoming November 2 special elections in Senate District 3 (Providence), Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Portsmouth.

The emergency ballot period began on Wednesday, October 13. Up until 4:00 PM on November 1 a voter can:

1. Mail an emergency ballot application to their local Board of Canvassers. The Secretary of State will then mail the voter a ballot. Voters should take into consideration postal delivery times when submitting the request by mail. Applications are available for download at vote.sos.ri.gov.

2. Visit their local city/town hall and cast an in-person emergency ballot at their Board of Canvassers' office.

3. Complete and sign an emergency ballot application and include the name of an authorized person to pick up an emergency ballot for them at their local city/town hall. Applications are available for download at vote.sos.ri.gov.

Voted ballots are due back at the Board of Elections or an authorized drop box outside their local city/town hall by 8:00 PM on November 2.

