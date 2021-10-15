Texas-Based Manufacturer of Mobile Towers Releases the 2.0 Version of Mini Cell on Wheels to Improve Connectivity
A Mini But Might Mobile Tower With Improved Safety Features
Building the infrastructure that keeps you connected.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solaris Technologies Services today announced that they have released a new and improved version of their 60ft Mini Cell-on-Wheels Tower. The 2.0 version of their Mini tower included a number of new safety features that have taken this product to the next level of functionality. If you thought our last tower was reliable and tough wait until you hear about these new features. The engineering team at Solaris has taken two years of customer feedback to design and improve upon their mighty but mini mobile tower.
— Nicole Vuong
The Mini COW is a versatile 60ft light weight galvanized steel telescoping tower that can be used for a variety of connectivity solutions including extended coverage, Wi-Fi solutions, network expansion, events, surveillance, security, lighting, and more. The infrastructure is currently rated to sustain wind speeds up to 90 mph when guyed. This 60ft mini mobile tower complies with ANSI/EIA/TIA-222-G standards.
“Our customers have been satisfied with our first version of the Mini Cell-on-Wheels, and Solaris is proud to announce a new round of innovation. We took our customers’ feedback into consideration and improved upon the design,” said Evelyn Torres-Gomez, CEO of Solaris Technologies Services. “We added features that will not only make our towers easier to operate, but also ensure that anyone who operates them is as safe as possible.”
Some of the new benefits featured on the Mini Cell-on-Wheels Tower 2.0 design are as follows:
• Remote tower operation
• Kill switch feature
• A new Smittybilt 9,500 winch
• Waterproof IP97 rating
• 6.6 HP series
• Motor covers for weather protection
This new design offers a new level of safety that makes the mini mobile tower easier to operate while surpassing OSHA and ANSI/EIA/TIA-222-G structural standards and requirements to communication structures. The tower is able to be set up in 30 minutes and can support 500 pounds of equipment weight on the mast. Like all of Solaris’ mobile tower line up, the 60 ft unit is agnostic to technology and can be utilized for a variety of connectivity applications. Solaris also offers their customers 24/7 tower support a unique offering for an infrastructure company.
The Mini Mobile Tower 2.0 design is available to rent or purchase now from Solaris Technologies Services. For more information on the Mini 2.0 solution talk to our sales team or visit: www.solaristechservices.com
About Solaris Technologies Services: Solaris Technologies Services is the leading Texas-based manufacturer of high-capacity hot-dipped galvanized mobile towers. Their passion is fueled by their award-winning team who believes in keeping people connected safely with superiorly designed cell phone towers. They have worked with industry-leading clients such as the U.S. Navy, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to provide cell phone towers that keep people connected.
Nicole Vuong
Solaris Technologies Services
+1 972-721-0150
nicole@solaristechservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Solaris Mobile Towers Video