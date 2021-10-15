Submit Release
Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Jamie Liang, who died on October 13, 2021, following an encounter with an off-duty member of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn, New York. The NYPD Officer involved in this incident is Officer Yvonne Wu.

On the evening of October 13, 2021, other members of the NYPD responded to 911 calls of shots fired at a residence located at 7901 19th Avenue in Brooklyn. When the officers arrived at the residence, they found Ms. Liang and another individual with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were taken to Maimonides Hospital for treatment, where Ms. Liang was later pronounced dead. Preliminary information suggests that this may be the result of a personal or domestic dispute, without connection to Officer Wu’s law enforcement duties.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may have been on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may have been armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not have been in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.  

