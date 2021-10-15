Flying Taxi Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2026
The Global Flying Taxi market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 28.59% from 2019 to 2026NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Flying Taxi market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.59% from 2019 to 2026. Rising need for faster means of transportation is the major factor boosting the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Increasing government initiatives globally is another factor boosting the growth of the Flying Taxi market. However, the lack of sufficient regulatory framework will act as a hindrance for the growth of the market over the forecasted period.
Rising urban population leads to an ever increasing amount of traffic on the roads. For distances of more than 20 kilometers, a flying taxi acts as an attractive solution to a conventional taxi, as it can bypass the congested roadway on the ground. Major investments are being carried out by market players to develop better battery technologies. This will lead to an increase in the maximum distance that the flying taxi can be flown to. Flying taxi adds a third dimension to the urban transportation matrix. It also acts as an attractive solution for areas where merely increasing the two dimensional capacity would in no way solve the existing traffic situation. Autonomous flight technology is one of the factors that will lower the operating costs of the flying taxis as the cost rendered due to a pilot will become obsolete. The extra free seat in each aircraft will also boost the potential by facilitating the increase in the payload.
Key participants include Airbus (Netherlands), Beechcraft Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Dassault Aviation SA (France), EHANG (China), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Embraer (Brazil), Gulfstream (U.S.), and Cessna (U.S.).
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Flying Taxi on the basis of Component, Propulsion, Aircraft Type, Passenger capacity, Maximum distance, and Region:
Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Hardware
Actuation Systems
Flight Controls
Others
Software
Flight Management
Others
Services
Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Parallel Hybrid
Electric
Turboshaft
Turboelectric
Others
Aircraft type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Multicopter
Side-by-side aircraft
Tiltwing aircraft
Tiltrotor aircraft
Others
Passenger Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Less than 3
3 to 10
More than 10
Maximum Distance (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Less than 50kms
51 to 200kms
More than 200kms
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Uruguay
Rest of Latin America
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Synopsis
1.1. Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026 2.3. Assumptions
2.4. Limitations
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Growing Automotive Industry
3.2. Rising demand for electric vehicles
Chapter 4. Global Flying Taxi Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Flying Taxi Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook......
Further key findings from the report suggest
eVTOL technology will witness fast growth over the forecasted period.
Lift and cruise and tilt-wing technologies will combine with more durable batteries thus letting vehicles fly up to 250kms as well as carry more than three passengers at the same time.
European airspace is regulated, especially in the region near major airports. The challenge in such areas will be to adapt existing laws and regulations to accommodate the peculiarities of flying.
With the rise in popularity of the flying taxi, the demand for it for leisure purpose will also increase in comparison to the flights done for work purpose.
North America dominates the with a share of over 40% in 2018. Presence of prominent players like Uber, Boeing, and Beechcraft Corporation among others, is a major factor responsible for the high share of the. The region is forecasted to be the largest region until the year 2026.
Uber, which is one of the players has partnered with Bell to launch the Nexus VTOL aircraft, that is being developed as the preferred platform for Uber`s Elevateflying taxi program.
Leading players in the are focused on investing and improving their R&D capabilities in order to offer the latest technologies to gain a competitive advantage.
Browse Complete Report "Flying taxi Market"
Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Flying taxi Market Report:
• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global market?
• What are the leading products offered by the global market players?
• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global market growth?
• Which regional Flying taxi market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?
• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?
