SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the U.S. Highway 14A/S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

STURGIS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the city of Sturgis, Meade County, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

The public meeting open house will be held at the Sturgis Community Center (1401 Lazelle St.) in Sturgis to inform area residents of the U.S. Highway 14A/ S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) Corridor Study.

The corridor being studied includes:

• U.S. Highway 14A/S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) from the west Sturgis city limits to the intersection with Fort Meade Way east of Sturgis.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A brief, prerecorded presentation will be shared throughout the open house. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the study to the public and gather public input on the needs and desires for the corridor.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study public meeting open house. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Nov.5, 2021.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at www.lazellestreetcorridor.com.

The presentation and displays shown at the open house will be available online within a few days after the open house meeting. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent land and business owners during the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-