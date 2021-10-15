In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Increment in the protection from animal testing, ascend in awareness for animal assurance, raising interest for cost-saving toxicology testingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1 %. The opposition to animal testing, innovative advancements, and expanding R&D consumption to distinguish toxicity at the beginning phase during drug improvement are the essential development factors for this industry. The expanding focus of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics products enterprises on utilizing in-vitro strategies for product testing alongside the growth in silico techniques for prescient toxicology contemplates are required to offer enormous opportunities for players in this market.
The widening horizon of high-throughput screening (HTS) strategies has urged drug makers to embrace these practical and time-effective procedures for toxicological assessment. For example, in October 2019, the HTS information from the ToxCast program, started by the U.S. EPA to assess the toxic capability of synthetic compounds, was used for the risk evaluation of food contact materials an assessment system called RISK 21.
The benefits of this division over conventional techniques incorporate rapid assessment of the safety of the innovative item, cost-sparing, and even efficiency, which are foreseen to drive the market. Moreover, the market's opportunity to develop includes a developing focus on drug discovery and personalized medication by methods for In-Vitro Methods. Also, the absence of In-Vitro models to contemplate complex endpoints and the inability to teach in-vivo conditions for the different cell cultures to become are susceptible to hinder the development of the market soon.
The COVID-19 impact:
The outbreak raised concern for the patient dealing with other underlying conditions. However, government authorities had laid down several guidelines to ensure patient safety and healthcare professional safety. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. The increased patient pool suffering from COVID-19 has disrupted the balance in healthcare. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries changed. The production of In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing and supply chain has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. With a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.
Top companies profiled in the global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing industry analysis report:
Covance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cyprotex, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, and Gentronix Limited.
The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• North America held the largest market share of 35.9% in the year 2019. High government activities for mindfulness in the insurance of the animals are boosting the development of the market.
• Organ Toxicity held the most significant piece of the overall industry in the year 2019. The portion is additionally expected to develop at the pace of 8.9%, owing to it to the developing concentration upon drug safety.
• Dermal Toxicity by End-Point section held a piece of the overall industry of 22.1% in the year 2019. The segment is expected to develop at the most prominent rate because of the increasing requirement for cosmetic industry advancements.
• The expanding interest in cost-sparing toxicology testing and rising research and development will fuel the market development in APAC.
• About 47.6% of the global In-Vitro Toxicology market is occupied by Cell Culture segment.
• In May 2019, Avon, a cosmetics organization, has expressed its help for a worldwide restriction on animal testing of makeup, as a component of the coordinated effort with animal protection NGO, Humane Society International. The rising joint efforts to prevent animal testing in the makeup business are foreseen to drive the market for the upcoming forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market on the basis of products & services, technologies, methods, end point, end-use, and region:
Products and Services Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)
• Assays
o Bacterial Toxicity Assays
o Enzyme Toxicity Assays
o Cell Based Elisa and Western Blots
o Tissue Culture Assays
o Receptor Binding Assays
o Other Assays
• Reagents and Labwares
• Equipment
• Services
• Software
• Consumables
Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)
• Cell Culture
• Toxicogenomics
• High-throughput
• OMICS
Methods Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)
• Cellular Assays
• In-Silico
• Ex-Vivo
• Biochemical Assays
End Point Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)
• ADME
• Cytotoxicity
• Genotoxicity
• Occular Toxicity
• Organ Toxicity
• Photo Toxicity
• Dermal Toxicity
• Skin Irritation, Corrosion, Sensitization
• Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Diagnostics
• Chemicals Industry
• Cosmetics and Household Products
• Food Industry
• Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market Report:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
