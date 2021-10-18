OneStream Networks Announces Strategic Partnership with 186Kloud.
The partnership allows 186Kloud to provide its more than 9,000 European technology partners with OneStream Networks full portfolio of services.
This partnership with OneStream Networks will allow our partners to help their clients facilitate and enhance a better employee and customer experience.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks, Inc., an enterprise-grade Global cloud-based SIP trunking, SD-WAN, Cloud PBX and Contact Center managed service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with 186Kloud, one of EMEA’s fastest growing distributors of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership allows 186Kloud to provide its more than 9,000 European technology partners with OneStream Networks' full portfolio of services; offering a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, Cloud global voice, SIP trunking, SD-WAN, Cloud PBX and Cloud UC/ Contact Center services, Teams, and Meeting services.
— Stephen Hackett
Established in 2020, 186Kloud delivers best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) — to thousands of small, medium and enterprise organizations across Europe. 186Kloud has added to its technology portfolio OneStream’s Cloud Voice Hub. This is the latest addition to the portfolio and offers the industry’s first multi-platform cloud PSTN integration and on-net call routing integration. The service combines global cloud PSTN in over 70 countries with certified, secure cloud SIP connectivity to all major collaboration, unified communications and contact center developers like Cisco, Microsoft, Genesys, Avaya, Zoom, etc. The benefit is simplified systems migrations, reduced networking complexity, single source global PSTN and reduced overall costs.
Stephen Hackett, Managing Director and Founder of 186Kloud, said, “The demand for global cloud voice, unified communications and contact center solutions has skyrocketed, as many businesses have shifted to hybrid work environments. OneStream Networks offers a single-vendor, and we are thrilled to add them to our growing portfolio of top providers. This partnership with OneStream Networks will allow our partners to help their clients facilitate and enhance a better employee and customer experience.” OneStream Networks’ channel-first strategy, centered around the global OneStream Networks Channel Program, is helping channel partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise, and public sector organizations to optimize employee and customer engagement. The OneStream Networks Channel Program ensures every member of OneStream Networks’ channel community, from Distributors and partners to Value Added Resellers (VARs), has the necessary resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams and increase profits.
“Our partners, and the strong and trusted long-term relationships they have built with their customers, are driving our channel-first success. 186Kloud is a strong and welcome addition to the OneStream Networks Channel Program,” said Andrew Ramos, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at OneStream Networks. “The channel has been essential in guiding organizations along their digital transformation journey as they move off legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems. OneStream’s global Cloud Voice Hub and SD-WAN with advanced security are proven, best-in-class solutions for enterprises seeking the flexibility, reliability, and zero-outage performance needed to achieve their multi-platform global data and communications digital. OneStream in this strategic partnership with 186Kloud will lead the way with the industry’s most advanced SIP and networking infrastructure, providing a single source cloud solution in over 200 countries.
About 186Kloud:
186Kloud Ltd launched into the market at the start of 2021 as a multi-vendor technology eco system that helps IT sales businesses address, understand, and take the vendor and technologies into their customer engagements for successful business outcomes. Our programmes of engagement are aimed at partners from the most experienced who need access to the most extensive vendor portfolio in the market, to new industry entrants who may need close business development, mentoring, guidance, market activation and customer opportunity support.
www.186kloud.com
About OneStream Networks:
OneStream Networks is a premier global cloud communications provider purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP PSTN, unified communications, contact center services, data networking, and security services. Global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options deliver an unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security. Services are available in over 200 countries.
www.onestreamnetworks.com
Brian D. Skidmore
OneStream Networks
+1 585-563-1852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn