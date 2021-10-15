Voxco Survey Software hires CX expert Anne Sobecki to lead Customer Experience Management Offering

New Voxco CX leader Anne Sobecki brings over a decade of experience in customer experience strategy & solutions

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voxco Survey Software , a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, announced the appointment of Anne Sobecki as VP Customer Experience. Sobecki joins Voxco after working as Senior Director of Customer Experience strategy at Videotron where she spearheaded many initiatives to drive acquisition, awareness and customer satisfaction by optimizing Omnichannel customer experience strategy, user experience and accelerating customer autonomy.In taking this role, Anne Sobecki, a seasoned customer experience leader with more than a decade of experience will be responsible for improving Voxco's customer experience offerings for enterprises. Anne Sobecki will advise the Voxco team and clients on customer experience strategy, omnichannel strategy optimization, customer journey management, user experience, customer insights collection and management."Customer Experience Strategy is central to successful businesses. Delivering exceptional customer experience requires a clear vision of customer struggles and the customer journey. I’m excited to work with Voxco which will allow organizations to revitalize their customer experience programmes through multiple initiatives.” said Anne Sobecki.“Customer Experience is a key focus area for us and Anne’s proven leadership in transforming multi-national companies like Videotron through successful ideation and implementation of CX programs is a valuable addition for improving Voxco’s customer experience offerings. We’re excited to have her on the team.” said Sumit Aneja, CEO, Voxco.About VoxcoVoxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities and global corporations with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, CATI surveys , or face-to-face offline surveys. Founded over 45 years ago and with offices around the world, Voxco services more than 450 clients in over 40 countries.Learn more about Voxco at https://www.voxco.com