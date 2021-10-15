Soapworks Launches Sustainable Soap in Celebration of COP26
Soapworks, the UK’s premier manufacturer of soaps and cleansing bars, has created a sustainable soap to promote the goals of COP26 to the beauty industry.
Coastal Shores is a symbol of a more sustainable future for the personal care industry.”GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soapworks, the UK’s premier manufacturer of soaps and cleansing bars, has created a sustainable, signature body bar to celebrate the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland this November.
Named after the landscape that inspired it, Coastal Shores is a bar that looks to capture the essence of the crashing waves and fresh air of the Scottish sea.
Coastal Shores is also a celebration of sustainability. It is vegan, and made from organic, 100% certified sustainable palm oil responsibly sourced from DAABON.
This palm oil used in the bar is RSPO certified sustainable and certified by the Rainforest Alliance. Manufactured in Glasgow, and coming in FSC approved, biodegradable and recyclable packaging, the soap serves as a practical symbol of the brands commitment to sustainability and the local community.
Soapworks are using the product to promote the goals of COP26 by sharing it with local stakeholders, influencers and showcasing it to beauty brands and retailers across the UK.
Through this, the brand aim to raise awareness about the sustainability benefits of bar format toiletries and emphasise the importance of sustainable ingredients and environmentally-aware packaging within the beauty industry.
Claire Caddis, Sales & Business Development Director at Soapworks, said:
“We believe it’s essential that everyone does their part in taking action against climate change, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to celebrate COP26 and show our own commitment to a sustainable future with the launch of Coastal Shores.
“Coastal Shores is a symbol of a more sustainable future for the personal care industry. Switching to bar format soaps and toiletries can help to cut down on unnecessary plastic waste and uses less water in production. Using carefully sourced, sustainable ingredients like deforestation-free palm oil will help us to protect the natural environment for the benefit of people and wildlife.”
“As a Glasgow-based company, it’s exciting to know that our city is playing an integral role in hosting such an important summit, and we look forward to seeing the positive changes it inspires.”
Founded in 1988, Soapworks’ award-winning team works with customers across the globe supplying a wide range of businesses from luxurious and sustainable brands through to high-volume retail and FMCG.
Additional information about Soapworks can be found at https://www.soapworksltd.co.uk/.
