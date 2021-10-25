Chinwag - America's Newest Social Media App
New Startup Social Media App with the informal Chat
Don't wait for other Social Media Platforms to ban Speech just because they don't like Your Expression. Let your Speech be your Conversation as Art to the World.”YOUNGTOWN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinwag, A new kind of social media platform that is a defender of the person's constitutional free speech and the welcoming of free expression. The name Chinwag is an informal way in place of the word conversation or chat.
— Dustin
Americans love their speech and their freedom of expression and do not like government bureaucracy getting in the way. Our 1st Amendment of the constitution is what binds all Americans across the nation and should be upheld by all and not suppressed by a few.
Chinwag does not believe in censoring or banning people for their thoughts on politics or events concerning the world as social media is now the main way people connect with others throughout their daily lives. All Americans should be respected for their ideology and free expression and should not be ultimately be singled out whether it be fact or a lie.
Chinwag is now available in the App Store on Apple and now Play Store on Google
http://www.chinwagmobileapp.com/
