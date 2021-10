Chinese Imperial Gilt Bronze Embellished Panel Tribute French 18th Cent. 18kt Gold Box Ex Christies Grade A Jadeite Gold Mounted Brooch Rare Chinese Jadeite Phoenix Gold Diamond & Ruby Brooch Akiba Antiques

Qianlong Tribute Box & 18K French Gold Box Lead Upcoming Akiba Antiques Auction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Akiba Antiques will present an eclectic collection of fine art, antique Chinese rarities, jewelry, classical bronzes, and more. The Imperial Fortune auction offers more than 700 lots. Bidding for the collectibles will start at 12:00 PM EDT on October 28th, 2021. Interested collectors can participate online by visiting LiveAuctioneers. Leading the auction is an 18th-century Chinese Imperial tribute box (estimate: USD 5,000 – $25,000).The gilt bronze box features hand chased enamel and sea pearl panels. Ruby-colored glass embellishments further accentuate the box. It has mirrors along the lid and the bottom opens to reveal a hidden compartment. This box is from the Qing dynasty under the rule of Emperor Qianlong, one of the longest-reigning leaders in the history of China.Another 18th-century ornate box comes from France (estimate: $1,000 – $5,000).The lid of the box features an enamel portrait of Joseph and Potiphar’s wife after Rembrandt’s paintings. The depiction shows the advances made by Potiphar’s wife and Joseph’s reluctance to give in. This 18-karat yellow gold box features a gold foundation decorated with repeating circular swirling patterns and ornate floral motifs. Hallmarking is present along the inner rim on the right.Jewelry and jade collectors can find plenty of available lots in the upcoming Akiba Antiques auction. A GIA-certified jadeite brooch carved on both sides leads the jewelry offerings (estimate: $4,000 – $8,000).The vivid green jadeite is mounted in yellow gold. Christie’s previously sold the piece. It dates back to the Qing dynasty. An intricate carving showing a long feathered bird perched on a branch decorates this brooch.Another notable lot is a GIA-certified Chinese omphacite jade and 14-karat white gold brooch (estimate: $3,000 – $8,000).Carved deep green jade forms the head, wings, and tail of a phoenix. Purplish-red, brilliant-cut rubies, and near-colorless diamonds form the immortal bird’s body. It is hallmarked “H.K. 14kt, Asia.” Women in the imperial courts may have used this phoenix jade brooch as a hair ornament.oil painting (estimate: $500 – $5,000). This 20th-century piece comes signed in a wood and double brass frame. Joya was a Filipino artist and a National Artist of the Philippines recipient. His works often contain dynamic spontaneity.The Imperial Fortune auction at Akiba Antiques will have more than 700 lots from around the globe. The auction will begin at 12:00 PM EDT on October 28th, 2021. To view the catalog and register to bid, visit LiveAuctioneers.You can bid on one of the following platformsLiveauctioneersBidsquareInvaluableMedia SourceSource Link