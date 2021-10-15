Qianlong Tribute Box & 18K French Gold Box Lead Upcoming Akiba Antiques Auction
Akiba Antiques
Qianlong Tribute Box & 18K French Gold Box Lead Upcoming Akiba Antiques AuctionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, Akiba Antiques will present an eclectic collection of fine art, antique Chinese rarities, jewelry, classical bronzes, and more. The Imperial Fortune auction offers more than 700 lots. Bidding for the collectibles will start at 12:00 PM EDT on October 28th, 2021. Interested collectors can participate online by visiting LiveAuctioneers.
Leading the auction is an 18th-century Chinese Imperial tribute box (estimate: USD 5,000 – $25,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/113968803_chinese-imperial-gilt-bronze-embellished-panel-tribute
The gilt bronze box features hand chased enamel and sea pearl panels. Ruby-colored glass embellishments further accentuate the box. It has mirrors along the lid and the bottom opens to reveal a hidden compartment. This box is from the Qing dynasty under the rule of Emperor Qianlong, one of the longest-reigning leaders in the history of China.
Another 18th-century ornate box comes from France (estimate: $1,000 – $5,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/113968892_french-18th-cent-18kt-gold-box
The lid of the box features an enamel portrait of Joseph and Potiphar’s wife after Rembrandt’s paintings. The depiction shows the advances made by Potiphar’s wife and Joseph’s reluctance to give in. This 18-karat yellow gold box features a gold foundation decorated with repeating circular swirling patterns and ornate floral motifs. Hallmarking is present along the inner rim on the right.
Jewelry and jade collectors can find plenty of available lots in the upcoming Akiba Antiques auction. A GIA-certified jadeite brooch carved on both sides leads the jewelry offerings (estimate: $4,000 – $8,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/113968986_ex-christies-grade-a-jadeite-gold-mounted-brooch
The vivid green jadeite is mounted in yellow gold. Christie’s previously sold the piece. It dates back to the Qing dynasty. An intricate carving showing a long feathered bird perched on a branch decorates this brooch.
Another notable lot is a GIA-certified Chinese omphacite jade and 14-karat white gold brooch (estimate: $3,000 – $8,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/113968987_rare-chinese-jadeite-phoenix-gold-diamond-and-ruby-brooch
Carved deep green jade forms the head, wings, and tail of a phoenix. Purplish-red, brilliant-cut rubies, and near-colorless diamonds form the immortal bird’s body. It is hallmarked “H.K. 14kt, Asia.” Women in the imperial courts may have used this phoenix jade brooch as a hair ornament.
oil painting (estimate: $500 – $5,000). This 20th-century piece comes signed in a wood and double brass frame. Joya was a Filipino artist and a National Artist of the Philippines recipient. His works often contain dynamic spontaneity.
The Imperial Fortune auction at Akiba Antiques will have more than 700 lots from around the globe. The auction will begin at 12:00 PM EDT on October 28th, 2021. To view the catalog and register to bid, visit LiveAuctioneers.
You can bid on one of the following platforms
Liveauctioneers
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/221263_the-imperial-fortune/
Bidsquare
https://www.bidsquare.com/auctions/akiba-antiques/the-imperial-fortune-7710
Invaluable
https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/mckoweege0
Media Source
AuctionDaily
Source Link
https://auctiondaily.com/news/qianlong-tribute-box-18k-french-gold-box-lead-upcoming-akiba-antiques-auction/
Liz Catalano
Auction Daily
+1 201-654-6220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn