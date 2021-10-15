Intime Artisan de Parfum The Trendsetter of Bespoke Perfumes in Hong Kong Bringing The Art of Perfumery from France

Angel Cheung has an acute sense of smell and vivid imagination. She has a knack for Scent Storytelling and can create one-of-a-kind perfumes for different themes and occasions.

Intime Artisan de Parfum signature perfume series – Journey of Love Collection commemorates various stages of love in 6 chapters by showing the immense change of feelings and emotions as the journey of love unfolds for every woman. A thoughtful yet meaningful gift.