Intime Artisan de Parfum The Trendsetter of Bespoke Perfumes in Hong Kong Bringing The Art of Perfumery from France
Angel Cheung has an acute sense of smell and vivid imagination. She has a knack for Scent Storytelling and can create one-of-a-kind perfumes for different themes and occasions.
Intime Artisan de Parfum signature perfume series – Journey of Love Collection commemorates various stages of love in 6 chapters by showing the immense change of feelings and emotions as the journey of love unfolds for every woman. A thoughtful yet meaningful gift.
Intime Artisan de Parfum offers professional French Perfume Making Workshops for perfume enthusiasts and discreetly teaches the Scent Storytelling techniques with 170 ingredients at the perfume organ available for selection at the Intime studio in Tsim Sha Tsui.
The team behind Intime believes that there's no better way to express one's personal identity than a one-of-a-kind perfume that reflects the taste of its user.
In today's world, individuality trumps all. From hairstyle to wardrobe, everyone wants to build an image that is uniquely their own. But do you know that your aroma also helps in building your image? Smell has been found in studies to play a part in forming first impressions. There are many perfumes in the market, but the demand for personalized signature perfume is on the rise. Creating a signature perfume is more than just throwing several ingredients together. That's where Intime Artisan de Parfum comes in. No fancy packaging, no exaggerated statements; Intime prides itself on quality, creativity, and individuality.
Studying Perfumery In France
Bringing The Art Of French Perfumery To Hong Kong
Incorporating The Scent Storytelling Technique
Studied perfumery in Grasse, France – the world's perfume capital – and a certified aromatherapist by the UK International Federation of Aromatherapists, Angel Cheung, the founder of Intime Artisan de Parfum and a niche perfumer in Hong Kong, has a unique style of perfume creation. She has a knack for Scent Storytelling and a peculiar talent to create perfume using aromas to tell stories about one's personality, emotions, and memories.
Known for such a special creative style, she has won the favor of The Peninsula Hong Kong to create a bespoke scent that narrates the legendary story of the hotel for their new guest room amenity collection. Angel ingeniously combines Agarwood, the King of Incense, with Jasmine and Amber to create a unique scent that ties Hong Kong's history with the story of The Peninsula Hong Kong, exemplifying the hotel's grandeur and prominence.
Angel takes her distinguished creative style and introducing individual expression through perfume to bespoke perfume making. Customers, she believes, are the source of inspiration. Everyone has their own character and set of traits; one should create a bespoke perfume that reflects individuality and uses scent to convey their own story.
With over 10 years of experience in the perfumery industry and profound knowledge and experience in perfume creation, Angel has developed various exceptional bespoke perfume-making workshops. Angel says, "perfume making is a journey of self-discovery from the inside out. I'm delighted to be able to provide perfume enthusiasts with the joy of having a personalized scent as well as the fulfillment of participating in the creation process."
Fragrance Curator of The Peninsula Hong Kong
Individual Guidance On Storytelling Perfume Creation Technique
In the French Perfume Making Private Workshop, Angel combines her professional knowledge of aromas and her passion for the art of perfumes to inspire and coach her students to develop the perfect fragrance that reflects an individual's personality and taste through the exceptional Scent Storytelling Technique. In the 3-hour workshop, the student, even a complete beginner, will master the professional techniques with step-by-step guidance from creative concept, ingredients selection, composition, and dosage control. It will be an extraordinary experience to immerse into 170 fine perfumery ingredients, with some rare and precious ones, to create the bespoke perfume. The workshop elevates the art of perfume making into a whole new level of artistry.
The Proust Effect tells us the sense of smell is best among the five senses at evoking memories and emotions. Having a signature perfume is the best way to bring back memories of life's greatest moments. According to Angel, bespoke perfume creation has become a popular activity to commemorate special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Christmas, and even bridal showers with loved ones, and that the fragrance creation will serve as a romantic olfactory symbol for one another.
Individual Expression Through Perfume
Let The Scent Speaks For Your Characters
With her extensive knowledge about Perfume and Personality through years of study and practice, Angel designed an exclusive Perfume & Personality Bespoke Perfume Making Workshop to put the concept of individual expression through perfume into practice. She cherry-picked 32 enchanting scents for participants to explore and choose their favorites through intuitive disguised scent discovery. She then analyses their personality traits based on the 12 perfume families and crafts premium-grade bespoke French perfumes with distinct characters. Participants will not only receive a bespoke fragrance handcrafted by the professional Perfume Artisan but also embark on a journey of self-discovery. The Perfume & Personality Bespoke Perfume Making Workshop has been well-loved by customers since its debut in 2017. The analysis findings of thousands of customers have proven that perfume and personality are delicately intertwined.
The bespoke formulations of the workshops above will be well kept in Intime's database for future reordering. Each bottle is personalized with a dedicated name and unique formula code. The workshops are available as gift certificates, allowing everyone to give their loved ones this unique and meaningful experience.
Creating Unique Experiences For Brands And Individuals
Introducing Scent Branding To The Corporate Sector
Different local and international brands have approached Intime Artisan de Parfum to organize bespoke perfume-making workshops as team-building activities to build positive team dynamics for corporate staffers through the art of scent, as well as client appreciation events for the one-of-a-kind French perfume making experience. Angel has also given professional perfumery training to staff at internationally renowned fragrance companies, including Parfums Christian Dior, La Lebo, Coty, Goutal Paris, and L'Oréal. Above all, listed as the "top 10% of attractions worldwide" on TripAdvisor, Intime Artisan de Parfum was awarded the Travellers' Choice Award in 2020 and 2021. It has also long been ranked among one of the top three "Best Workshops in Hong Kong" on TripAdvisor.
With her substantial experience and expertise in perfumery creation and brand marketing, Angel is devoted to cultivating the idea of Scent Branding and introducing Scent Storytelling to the corporate sector in Hong Kong to help strengthen brand identity and establish strong emotional ties with customers.
