AV-Comparatives Announces Latest Test Results for Consumer Antivirus Products
Logo AV-Comparatives
Leading Antivirus Testing Lab Releases Malware-Protection Test Results for 17 Popular Home-User Security Programs
Our test results show a very high overall standard of protection among the tested products. However, we note that in some cases, this was at the expense of high rates of false positives.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its September 2021 Malware Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their ability to detect and block malicious files before, during or after execution. The test examines a product’s ability to prevent a malicious program from making any changes to the system. The test set used for this test consisted of 10,029 malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false-alarm rates, a false-positives test is also run.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
The products tested by AV-Comparatives were Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Antivirus Pro, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360, Panda Free Antivirus, Total AV Total Security, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.
A total of 10 products reached the highest award level, Advanced+. These were Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, McAfee, Microsoft, Total AV, Total Defense and VIPRE. These all achieved very high protection rates with low false positives.
Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the report of the 2021H2 Malware Protection Test can be downloaded free of charge and without registration from the lab’s website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-september-2021/
AV-Comparatives is an independent AV test lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn