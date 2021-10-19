AV-Comparatives Announces Latest Test Results for Consumer Antivirus Products

Leading Antivirus Testing Lab Releases Malware-Protection Test Results for 17 Popular Home-User Security Programs

Our test results show a very high overall standard of protection among the tested products. However, we note that in some cases, this was at the expense of high rates of false positives.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its September 2021 Malware Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their ability to detect and block malicious files before, during or after execution. The test examines a product’s ability to prevent a malicious program from making any changes to the system. The test set used for this test consisted of 10,029 malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false-alarm rates, a false-positives test is also run.

The products tested by AV-Comparatives were Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Antivirus Pro, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360, Panda Free Antivirus, Total AV Total Security, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.

A total of 10 products reached the highest award level, Advanced+. These were Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, McAfee, Microsoft, Total AV, Total Defense and VIPRE. These all achieved very high protection rates with low false positives.

Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the report of the 2021H2 Malware Protection Test can be downloaded free of charge and without registration from the lab’s website:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-september-2021/

AV-Comparatives is an independent AV test lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.

AV-Comparatives Announces Latest Test Results for Consumer Antivirus Products

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

