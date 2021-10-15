After Only 3.5 months, Decentralized Launchpad BullPerks Reaches 3300% ATH Average Returns

BullPerks Deals ATH Multiples BullPerks Deals IDO Multiples BullPerks Logo

After only 3.5 months in the market, BullPerks has reached 3300% of ATH average returns on all deals and 1500% of average returns since IDO.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In only 3.5 months after completing its private funding round and raising US$1.8 million in June 2021, BullPerks has established itself as one of the most outstanding decentralized VC and IDO launchpads with a large community of crypto enthusiasts and investors around the world.

In October 2021, the company achieved 3300% of ATH average returns on all deals and 1500% of average returns since IDO. These fast-increasing figures prove BullPerks as a reliable platform for investments in crypto projects. They also reflect the company’s potential for becoming a market leader in a short period.

ABOUT BULLPERKS

BullPerks is the world’s first decentralized venture capital and multichain launchpad platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. Based on its values and peculiarities of the ecosystem, the company has gained a reputation as one of the fairest and most community-dedicated launchpads. It brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

TIER-BASED SYSTEM

The majority of decentralized VCs and launchpads have become private member clubs after their token price increased. BullPerks with its adaptive tier-based system is fully oriented at the community providing a low entry and access to early-stage deals for retail buyers. It provides different opportunities for BLP holders to join every deal and invest in projects, depending on the number of tokens they locked.

RIGOROUS DUE DILIGENCE

The BullPerks team pursues a comprehensive due diligence process that includes the evaluation of different aspects of every crypto startup. The investigation considers the project's technical, legal, regulatory, financial, and business capabilities.

This approach allows BullPerks to choose crypto projects with the best parameters for the DeFi ecosystem, minimizing risks and providing the highest ROI for retail investors. On the other hand, BullPerks delivers advisory and support for all startups to ensure that they are at full readiness to launch on BullStarter.

BullPerks aspires to build a decentralized VC culture where both crypto startups and the user community feel truly supported and secured.