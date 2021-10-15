Submit Release
Ramp Closure Scheduled for 12th Street and Interstate 29 North in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Contact:  Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 29 from westbound 12th Street in Sioux Falls is scheduled for closure beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 14, 2021.

The closure is scheduled to complete pavement repairs at the bottom of the on-ramp.

This ramp closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. 

Motorists traveling west on 12th Street should use alternate routes to access northbound I-29.

The prime contractor on this $5.3 million project is Iowa Civil Contracting of Victor, Iowa.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

To receive Sioux Falls Road Construction email updates, subscribe at: LISTSERV - Subscription Management - LISTSERV.SD.GOV. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

 

-30-

