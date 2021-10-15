Ramp Closure Scheduled for 12th Street and Interstate 29 North in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 29 from westbound 12th Street in Sioux Falls is scheduled for closure beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 14, 2021.

The closure is scheduled to complete pavement repairs at the bottom of the on-ramp.

This ramp closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

Motorists traveling west on 12th Street should use alternate routes to access northbound I-29.

The prime contractor on this $5.3 million project is Iowa Civil Contracting of Victor, Iowa.

