Kurt Cobain's feminism and advocacy for the LGBT community lives on through Nirvana Reimagined as House and Techno

Cain McKnight, Andy Kravitz, LX Xander, 41x, Jonathan Hay, Don Klein and Stacia Hitt in the studio working on Nirvana Reimagined as House and Techno.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new release "Nirvana Reimagined as House and Techno" is making headlines across the world, reaching some of the most prestigious publications in existence. TECHROW's acclaimed producers Jonathan Hay and Cain McKnight worked around the clock on this electronic tribute to Nirvana during the pandemic in three cities: Brooklyn, Dallas, and Los Angeles. "Nirvana Reimagined as House and Techno" is a double-album, loaded with 27 songs to honor both the 27 years since Kurt Cobain's death, and the 27 years he lived with meaningful purpose. Morgan Enos, a writer for the GRAMMY website stated, “And while a fair amount of tomb-raiding has occurred on Cobain's behalf — Nirvana Reimagined is one of the few tributes that align with his principles.”

Kurt Cobain's advocacy for LGBTQIA+ inclusion, as well as his advocacy for victims of rape and sexual assault, is the driving force behind this unorthodox musical project. Jonathan Hay and Cain McKnight created the electronic collective TECHROW that has been buzzing on the internet for the past few weeks. They have collaborations with Grammy-award winning musician Maurice Brown (Anderson. Paak), JPatt from The Knocks (Sofi Tukker), Mink (Circoloco), Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page, transgender activist Daniella Carter, Fishbone bassist John Norwood Fisher, and the widely considered godfather of house music Chip E (Frankie Knuckles). Hay and McKnight founded Tech Row Records and R.U.S.H Music, where they've had other successful reimagined projects that have topped Billboard charts. They have strategic partnerships with Fat Beats Records and Seven Seas Music for their philanthropy music releases that benefit GLAAD and MusiCares that's channeled through Mythic Bridge; the NPO founded by Don Klein.

"Nirvana Reimagined as House and Techno" is available on all streaming platforms, along with Hay and McKnight's relatively new tracks with Tupac Shakur, Christopher "CJ" Wallace (son of The Notorious B.I.G.) and Eric B. & Rakim.