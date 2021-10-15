NYC Therapeutic Wellness Releases New Guide on Dealing With Social Anxiety After Social Distancing
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people report social anxiety as they attempt to return to normal life after social distancing. NYC Therapeutic Wellness released a new guide on how people can reacclimate to social situations. It explains symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder and explains when people should seek help from a qualified therapist.
The new guide explains how isolation and new social patterns leave many adults unsure of how to interact with others. For some people, this progresses into a chronic mental health condition called Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). People with SAD may feel extremely self-conscious during everyday social situations and have a deep fear of judgment from others.
SAD can interfere with someone’s quality of life and persists for a long period of time, at least six months. People with the condition often avoid social situations to avoid embarrassment. The guide lists several symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder including:
• Fearing judgment
• Avoiding social situations
• Feeling embarrassed in front of others
• Finding it difficult to talk to people in spite of having a desire to do so
• Making little eye contact
• Getting nausea in anticipation of or during social situations
• Blushing, sweating, or experiencing an increased heart rate
• Minding blanking
To cope with social anxiety, the guide suggests that practice being in social situations is the key to feeling more comfortable. This type of exposure therapy is used for battling many different types of anxiety. The guide stresses that this process can take time and that people should set realistic expectations and accept that mistakes will happen.
NYC Therapeutic Wellness is a team of therapists in Midtown Manhattan dedicated to helping people reach their therapeutic goals. They specialize in treating a wide range of mental health conditions and life stressors, including anxiety. People interested in learning more about their services can find information or schedule an appointment on the NYC Therapeutic Wellness website.
Elisabeth Gulotta
NYC Therapeutic Wellness
