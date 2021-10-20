Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) The Need For Medical Mission Volunteers Continues To Grow
Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) The Need For Medical Mission Volunteers Continues To GrowTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) has earned countless philanthropic awards throughout the decades, and as the COVID-19 pandemic, Iglessia NI Cristo in partnership with the Christian Medical Dental and Paramedical Society (CMDPS) was thankful for the Christian Medical Missions that served courageously across the globe.
The CMDPS is a unique medical service provider network that depends heavily on the talent, treasure, and time so graciously given by Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members. Health professionals and support team volunteers have one goal in mind - to continue spread the love and service demonstrated by our Lord and Savious Jesus Christ by organizing and staffing free medical-dental and other health missions within needy communites.
Benefits of Iglesia Ni Cristo Medical Missions
From the record-breaking medical aid Iglesia Ni Cristo delivered to more than 65,000 attendees that flocked to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan to INC volunteers assisting communities and in-need food banks in Alberta, Canada, the need for medical and goodwill ministries continues to grow at an astronomical pace.
Iglesia Ni Cristo is blessed to be the chosen congregation of worship for thousands of medical professionals around the world. If you have been considering ways to help the world or your community during these rare and desperate times of health crisis, consider the benefits of volunteering your time and talent to the CMDPS mission.
Here are some benefits you will gain when you volunteer your professional services or simply offer a helping hand on a medical mission trip:
Medical missions are a great way for professionals to stretch their talents and gain valuable experience gleaned from challenging environments.
Expect to experience personal growth and a closer walk with Christ as you immerse yourself in serving those forgotten and underserved communities.
Benefit from professional growth and an increased zeal for medical care, as you experience what true compassionate care looks and feels like.
The big impact of INC medical missionaries
Every mission trip in every area of Christian service is important. The saving of a soul is of no less value than the saving of a physical body. Doctors, nurses, dentists, and healthcare technicians, along with supporting administrative team members who can offer a helping hand, a healing smile, and a gentle heart are all desperately needed.
When you give of your talents for a medical mission trip, you are giving a most unique gift that is truly appreciated by the recipients. And, that is the gift of a better life, with less pain, and with more joy. Your impact as a medical missionary will be remembered by communities for many, many years after your team has departed.
Join in with Iglesia Ni Cristo and the Christian Medical Dental and Paramedical Society in spreading the good news of Jesus Christ through medicine, faith, and love.
