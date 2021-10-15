Hemp CR Inc ships CBD to Latin American

"Our sales team reports these products will be very well received by our clients”, said Luis Ordeñana Castro, Newport VP of New Business Development.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemp CR Inc, CEO Timothy Morales is pleased to announce that their first shipment of CBD was received by Newport Pharmaceuticals of Costa Rica S.A., for development , sanitary registration and distribution of CBD oils, lotions and beauty products in Costa Rica once the local FDA approve the request filled by Newport .CBD in several Latin America’s countries has been legalized for commercialization and there is high expectation it will be legalized shortly in Costa Rica.Newport Pharmaceuticals of Costa Rica S.A. has been in business in Costa Rica since 1970 and currently distributes more than 40 pharmaceutical products to pharmacies in 15 countries worldwide.“Many Latin American countries have recently passed, or are moving toward passing Hemp and CBD legislation. In most of these countries you have to purchase CBD at a pharmacy. We believe that the Latin American growth opportunities for Hemp and CBD markets are still in the early stages and we look forward to working together with Newport Pharmaceuticals in the Latin markets”, said Morales. “I would like to thank Taiya Thompson, Founder of Crooked Cactus Holdings LLC for her assistance throughout the registration process. Crooked Cactus is one of the top CBD firms in the Las Vegas market.”“Newport Pharmaceuticals is excited to start the formulation process and get these CBD products on the shelves once local FDA approval is granted. Our sales team reports these products will be very well received by our clients”, said Luis Ordeñana Castro VP of New Business Development.Hemp CR Inc has recently filed a Reg CF offering. Prior to this offering there has been no active public market for the investments. Nor the Security Exchange Commission or any other state security commission passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this investment .The company is accepting investments from non-accredited and accredited investors. We ask you to download, read and fully understand the risks in the Offering Statement at the Crowd Source Funded website below:Crowd Source Funded is Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of a national securities association (FINRA).For more information on Hemp CR IncContact: Timothy Morales email info@hempcr.com website: www.hempcr.com For more information on Newport Pharmaceuticals of Costa Rica S.A. please contact:Luis Ordenana Castro email lordenana@newportcorp.net website: www.corporacionnewport.com