INCmty creates bridges between entrepreneurial ecosystems in Mexico, LatAm and Texas through “High Impact @Austin”
INCmty, the largest entrepreneurship platform in Latin America and backed by Tecnológico de Monterrey, will be holding an event in Austin to link entrepreneursAUSTIN, TEXAS, EUA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating bridges between entrepreneurial ecosystems in Mexico, LatAm and Texas is the objective of the High Impact @Austin to be held on October 21st in this city. The event forms part of INCmty, the largest entrepreneurship platform in Latin America and backed by Tecnológico de Monterrey.
High Impact @Austin seeks to link Mexico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with the so-called the Texas "Golden Triangle": Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, with the constant support of INCmty and Tecnológico de Monterrey.
INCmty calls for scaleup CEOs, CTOS, decision makers, and investors in America, with the principal stakeholders of the Austin City Ecosystem, to foster conversations that allow access to talent, capital, and market development.
High Impact @Austin is the first focused event for an audience interested in networking, connecting, and engaging.
Observing all COVID-19 protective measures, the SXSX Center, in Austin, Texas, will be the venue from 13 h on October 21, 2021, for this event that seeks to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities that will benefit different countries in America in connection with the “Texas Triangle”.
The event forms part of High Impact, a series of experiences promoted by the INCmty platform to consolidate and empower entrepreneurial ecosystems in diverse regions. In August 2021, more than 15 thousand entrepreneurs from Latin America and Mexico met online in the city of Querétaro. This virtual experience was a resounding success.
This initiative is backed by Tecnológico de Monterrey, the largest private university system in Latin America; INCmty, the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America of its kind; and Dalus Capital, an international venture capital firm that backs purposeful founders building enduring market-leading companies that create positive change through technology.
Tecnológico de Monterrey was rated by the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2021) 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America. It is the only university outside the USA to be ranked in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship (2021) by Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, holding 6th place in undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Consequently, this initiative positively reinforces Mexico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Some places have been reserved for entrepreneurs who wish to participate in this call and address topics on Electric mobility, Aerospace, Software (AI, Cybersecurity). Register here: bit.ly/INCmty-High-Impact-Austin
Visit https://www.incmty.com/festival to learn more about the festival, which will take place virtually on November 8-10, with the participation of Maye Must, Darin Olien, and Brad Field, and over 200 activities focused on developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
About Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship, and internationalization. With a presence across 29 cities in Mexico, the institution has more than 65 thousand enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7 thousand faculty members, and 27 thousand high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2022), Tecnológico de Monterrey is ranked 161st globally; the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2020) places the institution 1st in Mexico and 40th worldwide for employer reputation. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2021) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and is the only university outside the USA included in The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies (2021), placing 5th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Networks (WUN).
About INCmty
INCmty is an entrepreneurship festival that takes place every year for 3 days. It works as a unique Tec de Monterrey platform for the impulse and promotion of innovative entrepreneurship; its purpose is to inspire, connect and empower entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen and corporations, activating an ecosystem to create and promote ideas and initiatives to become innovative and transformative companies. It has been held since 2013 and has had a consistent growth, with more than 81 thousand attendees in its 8 previous editions. It has counted with such relevant personalities as: Gary Vaynerchuk, Jeremy Gutsche, Mayim Bialik, Guy Kawasaki, Peter Diamandis, Jason Silva, Richard Branson, Kevin O'leary, Jenn Lim, Alexander Osterwaider, Daymond John and inspiring entrepreneurs such as Tanya Moss and Xavier López Ancona, among hundreds more. INCmty is the result of many alliances that, together, translate into content and support that allow great things to happen. Organizations such as: Google, Facebook, Silicon Valley Bank, Draper Network, IBM, Amazon, Ashoka, Hult Prize, Hootsuite, Global Entrepreneurship Network, WeXchange, International Accelerator, FEMSA, América Móvil, CCM Heineken, Santander, OCV Monterrey, Startup Bootcamp, Growth Institute, among many others, have been crucial in its development. More information at incmty.com
Nadia Karina Ángeles Moreno
Tecnológico de Monterrey
+52 81 1077 0222
nadia.angeles@tec.mx
We are INCmty 2021