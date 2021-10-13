Judge Bernard Barmann issued a temporary restraining order that partially prevents the state from enforcing an Aug. 19 Department of Public Health order that required all employees — including correctional officers — who work in or around prison health care settings to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 14.
Oct 13, 2021
California judge blocks COVID-19 vaccine order for correctional officers
