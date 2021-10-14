Lane Restrictions on Route 11 in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties

​​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions starting next week on Route 11 northbound and southbound from Shamokin Dam, Snyder County to the Barry King Memorial Bridge in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, for base repairs.

On Sunday, October 17 through Monday, November 8, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will be performing base repairs on Route 11. Work will be performed Sunday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

