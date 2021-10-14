Pipe Replacement Project Next Week on Roundtop Road in Charleston Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3009 (Roundtop Road) will be closed next week in Charleston Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, October 18 through Thursday, October 21, Roundtop Road will be closed between T-431 (Mill Hills Road) and T-413 (Earl Circle), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a pipe.

A detour using Route 3011 (Shumway Hill Road) and Route 6 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays. Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, October 21, weather permitting.

