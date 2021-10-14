U.S. 1 South (Roosevelt Expressway) Periodic Stoppages at Night Next Week for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Periodic stoppages of up to 30 minutes will occur on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between 17th Street and Interstate 76 in Philadelphia on Monday, October 18, through Friday, October 22, between 6:00 PM and 5:00 AM the following morning for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The periodic stoppages are a necessary safety precaution during construction activities on the viaduct that require the use of a large crane.

In addition, periodic lane closures also may be in place on the northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) viaduct from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid using southbound U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) during the nighttime operation or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Current work to rehabilitate and redeck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct and repair the Fox Street overpass will continue until spring 2022 before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure. The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More project information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation project website.

