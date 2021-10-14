Changes in Traffic Patterns for PA 28/US 322 in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County

Brookville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming changes in traffic patterns at the PA 28/US 322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Beginning October 18, motorists can expect traffic pattern changes at various locations throughout the construction zone as paving of the final wearing course are being completed. Motorists should remain alert for changes and expect delays. Traffic control signs and markings will be present.

The new traffic signal is currently operating in flash mode and will be in full operation on October 26.

Contractor, Thomas Construction, Inc. from Grove City, PA is completing the work for this $4,315,289 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

