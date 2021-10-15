Sales Guru Dr. Gary Goodman Says Selling Through Voice Mail Is Today’s Best Strategy
There’s No Avoiding It Because No One Answers Their Phone!
There’s a fortune to be made in sales by leaving more effective voice mails.”CHANNEL ISLANDS BEACH, CA, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune 1000 sales and service consultant Dr. Gary Goodman has been trained to exploit what others don’t see. A protege of management sage, Peter F. Drucker, Goodman has a sharp eye for business building opportunities.
— Dr. Gary Goodman
Right now, Goodman says "there’s a fortune to be made in sales by leaving more effective voice mails."
Not tapping voice mail’s secrets, some companies have “foolishly” given-up entirely on outbound prospecting, Goodman points out.
Morgan Stanley, after an 80-year run prohibited it because “people don’t pick-up” a ringing phone.
“Sellers totally underestimate the power of voice mail to do their selling for them.,” Goodman claims.
“Many sellers hang-up, believing voice mail is a waste of effort,” he says.
What are otherwise salable leads are thus discarded.
Another bad habit is leaving what Goodman terms, “Tombstone Voice Mails.”
These announce the caller’s name and number only, in the faint hope such scant information will generate a reply.
Goodman, a best-selling author of 26 books, including You Can Sell Anything By Telephone, says attention needs to be re-deployed to leaving voice mails that sell.
These are so well-designed and expertly delivered that they pique interest and advance the buying process, while promoting faster and more frequent responses.
Goodman says an effective voice mail has several components, including persuasive information, scarcity, and urgency. Above all, winning voice mails are scripted and are only changed by design, to improve results.
Goodman can be reached about his techniques at gary@customersatisfaction.com or at (818) 970-GARY.
GS Goodman
The Goodman Organization
email us here