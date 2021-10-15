We Insure Inc.'s Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Eustis, Florida
The back-end support enables me to concentrate on nothing but sales. Who could ask for more?”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure All Insurance Services in Eustis, Fla.
— John Rothschild, Agency Owner
With more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, Agency Owner John Rothschild began his career as an independent agent. After adding property and casualty to his other licenses in 2008, Rothschild grew his business to become one of the largest underwriters of Florida preowned auto dealerships.
“The decision to go with We Insure was simple,” says Rothschild, a boating and fishing enthusiast and father of three grown sons. “The back-end support enables me to concentrate on nothing but sales. Who could ask for more?”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “The decision to become an agency owner is swift and easy once our partners fully understand the value of We Insure services and the turnkey nature of the business. We’re pleased John chose We Insure and look forward to watching his future growth.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
2785 S. Bay St.
Suite E
Eustis, FL 32726
John Rothschild, Agency Owner
We Insure All Insurance Services
+1 407-889-2612
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook