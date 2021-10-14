Supreme Court Amends the Rules of Appellate Procedure

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has adopted amendments to the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure. The Court’s order amending the rules was adopted on October 13, 2021, and is applicable to cases that are appealed on or after January 1, 2022.

Among other things, the Court’s order amends the rules related to the record on appeal, electronic filing, oral argument, and motions. All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.