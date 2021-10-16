Veteran Lawman Matt Rodriguez to Announce Candidacy for Sheriff at Coliseum During Diverse Community Celebration

Sheriff's Candidate Matt Rodriguez will be at the historic L.A. Memorial Coliseum during a community celebration/ press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:00 am- 1:00 pm

International, national and local dignitary presentations., complimentary lunch from In-N-Out Burger, parking and music will be provided to attendees.

I will detail dangers to the community stemming from systemic failures of leadership, and introduce a new model of law enforcement that takes us from "Gladiators to Guardians” in the community,” — Matt Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 18, 2021, Veteran Law Enforcement Executive Matt Rodriguez will announce his candidacy for Los Angeles County Sheriff at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during a 12:00 p.m. Press Conference. There will be international, national and local dignitaries giving presentations prior to Matt announcing his candidacy. During the historic community event complimentary lunch from In-N-Out Burger, parking and music will be provided to attendees. ***Actress/ Singer Rebecca Holden will open the event by singing the National Anthem***

The event will be held in front of the peristyle end of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 3911 Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90037, 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. Press Conference scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm.

"On October 18, 2021, in front of the historic L.A. Memorial Coliseum, I will be exposing truths about the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. I will also detail dangers to the community stemming from systemic failures of leadership within the organization, and introduce a new model of law enforcement for the 21st century, one that takes us from "Gladiators to Guardians” in the community," said Candidate Matt Rodriguez. Matt's vision for law enforcement in the 21st century takes law enforcement from enforcers of the law to more of a peace-keeping role in our society.

The Matt Rodriguez for Sheriff Campaign centers on Respect-Based Leadership, in which all residents in Los Angeles County are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. Matt will also be detailing his Policy of Respect in how all people regardless of political affiliation, socio-economic standing or immigration status are treated: Responsibly, Ethically, Sensibly, Professionally, Empathetically, Civilly, and Transparently (RESPECT). Matt will meticulously detail every aspect of his vision regarding homelessness, deputy gangs, crime, and team building with local elected officials to solve challenges in the community.

In his thirty-two year career, Matt has attained vast experience in government that spans across six counties in Southern California. Matt is a retired Captain of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, former Assistant Chief and Interim Chief of Police in the City of Santa Paula, Interim City Manager and Public Safety Director in the City of Commerce, Deputy Director of Transit Security for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, and Security Manager of the Metrolink Rail system. He earned four academic degrees, including a Master's Degree in Executive Leadership from U.S.C. a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Cal State Long Beach, a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from U.C.L.A., and an Associate's Degree in Administration of Justice from Citrus Community College.

Matt wants to convey to the community that he stands by the rule of law. He advocates for safe communities, families, residences, schools, businesses, and places of worship. Matt said, "Keeping your family and business safe is my number one priority." He supports the men and women in uniform and stated, “Policing is a difficult, but noble profession. It is necessary for maintaining a peaceful community. As your Sheriff, I will give the community back its voice and restore stability, decorum, and professionalism to a once great Sheriff’s office.”

