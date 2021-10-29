Water Damage Dry Out Would Be Impossible Without These Four Trusted Pieces of Equipment.

Phoenix Water Damage Services Water Damage equipment set up for dry out process. Thermal Imaging showing our technician exactly where the moisture is.

Quality equipment is safer and allows technicians to work more efficiently. More efficiency equals less stress and happier customers.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Below are the pieces of equipment that are used to properly dry out structures that have been affected by water damage:1. Moisture Meters and Thermal Imaging: A moisture meter determines where moisture is hiding and allows water damage technicians to come up with a drying strategy. A thermal imaging camera can detect temperature differences and patterns that will show if water is hiding in walls, ceilings, and floors. This is a less destructive means of finding moisture in residential or commercial structures.2. Dehumidifier: A dehumidifier separates the excess moisture from the air through a condensation process and does not circulate it. It will then supply warm, dry air back into the room. There are also different sized units based on the size of the damage.3. Air Movers: Unlike a regular fan, air movers are designed to be low to the ground and blow focused air at high speeds which forces water to evaporate quickly from walls, carpeting, tile, and or wood floors.4. Air Scrubbers: This piece of equipment removes odors, particles, and pollution from the air. Air scrubbers also make sure that no microbial growth starts to develop after water damage has happened.If you experience water damage it is vital to effectively dry out your property. The faster everything is dried, the better. That is why Phoenix Water Damage Services has state-of-the-art equipment and experienced technicians to restore your property as quickly as possible.Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here . Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.

Water Damage equipment set up to dry out home.