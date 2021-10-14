Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,540 in the last 365 days.

Clarke County Man Wins Mississippi Match 5 $210,000 Jackpot

Home » Clarke County Man Wins Mississippi Match 5 $210,000 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS. – A Clarke County man became the latest jackpot winner from Mississippi Match 5 when he hit all five numbers and won $210,000 from the Tuesday, Oct. 12, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian. The man has been playing Mississippi Match 5 since its launch in April and quick-picked his numbers.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $84 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $60 million.

###

You just read:

Clarke County Man Wins Mississippi Match 5 $210,000 Jackpot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.