Clarke County Man Wins Mississippi Match 5 $210,000 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS. – A Clarke County man became the latest jackpot winner from Mississippi Match 5 when he hit all five numbers and won $210,000 from the Tuesday, Oct. 12, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian. The man has been playing Mississippi Match 5 since its launch in April and quick-picked his numbers.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $84 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $60 million.

###