- Individuals and Business Leaders Recognized for Hiring People with Disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 14, 2021) — Yesterday, the Utah Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities and Department of Workforce Services’ Utah State Office of Rehabilitation recognized nine local businesses, agencies and advocates with Golden Key Awards. Golden Key Awards are given each year to honor people and businesses who have helped promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers, employees and community partners for making the commitment to support people with disabilities and veterans through employment, including recruitment, training and workplace accommodations.

“This year’s award recipients exemplify what it means to go above and beyond to promote equal employment opportunities for Utahns with disabilities and veterans,” said Leah Lobato, director of the Utah Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities. “They have made invaluable contributions to individuals, communities and the entire state by changing public perceptions through inclusive business practices.”

This year’s Golden Key Award recipients are:

People with disabilities provide a wealth of knowledge, skills, talents, interests and experiences that add tremendous diversity, resourcefulness and creative energy to Utah’s workforce. To learn more about resources available to businesses hiring people with disabilities, visit jobs.utah.gov/usor.

