New Song & Music Video from Nat King Cole Generation Hope, an Uplifting Message for Children Emerging from the Pandemic

The song, "Can We Talk to the World?", celebrates the power of music to nurture the world's young souls

At a time when so many children face a journey of unprecedented challenges, this anthem of hope expresses the power of music to impact their spirit and mind.

"As kids & teens face unprecedented challenges, music education is urgently needed. We support underserved children, music teachers and underfunded schools coping with new priorities and budget cuts.” — NKCGH cofounders Timolin & Casey Cole, twin daughters of icon Nat King Cole

Palm Beach County-based charity Nat King Cole Generation Hope (NKCGH) has debuted the uplifting single , "Can We Talk to the World?" and its accompanying music video - a heartening call to all youth to transform their lives and empower their spirits through music. The Florida nonprofit and its new song support The Cole Family legacy, a force for equity in children's music education.This anthem of hope for children emerging from the pandemic features rising young pop vocalist Haven Star and choruses of students from South Florida, who infuse the song with warm, effortless musicality that illuminates its inspiring message. "Can We Talk to the World?" celebrates the power of music to nurture young souls and minds," said NKCGH co-founders Timolin and Casey Cole, twin daughters of iconic entertainer Nat King Cole."CAN WE TALK TO THE WORLD?"Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGcNQpt294s Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/HtfahiIcvb8 Song (MP3): https://natkingcolegenhope.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/song_full_192.mp3 Featured Artist: Haven Star, with Student Chorus from UB Kinsey / Palmview Elementary School, Plumosa Elementary School of the Arts and North Broward Preparatory SchoolProducer: NKCGH | Lyrics: Gary Augustus & Lee Summers | Music: Gary Augustus, Carlo Penisi & Lee Summers | Original Song Producers: Gary Augustus & Carlo Penisi | Official Music Video: Hugo CreativeEveryone from song enthusiasts to music education advocates are encouraged to DONATE to NKCGH to support its initiatives for underserved youth and their dedicated music teachers, from summer music camps, scholarships and music educators conference to the Project Encore! Instrument donation program — see "About NKCGH" below. Today, as countless kids and teens face a post-COVID journey of unprecedented mental, emotional, academic and social challenges, music has never been more essential, and music education never more urgently needed. Underfunded school districts and under-resourced communities are coping with the strain of new priorities and budget cuts, and the reduction of music programs and strained resources are causing an exodus of instructors."Research is indisputable: music learning fuels children's hearts with self-esteem and their minds with vital cognitive skills," said NKCGH co-founders Timolin and Casey Cole, twin daughters of iconic entertainer Nat King Cole. "Not just a salve and tool for keeping youth engaged, music instruction is proven to develop well-rounded, critical thinkers. With pride, we offer these summer programs and mentoring opportunities, to empower children for fall and beyond, but we always look for more funding and advocates to expand our reach."Research Examples:Inverse.com – "Music Gives the Brain a Crucial Connective Advantage" ... one of the best ways to stimulate a young mindInc. — "Want Smarter Kids? Teach Music Not Coding, According to MIT," by Geoffrey JamesFor more information on "Can We Talk to the World?" and Nat King Cole Generation Hope, visit https://natkingcolegenhope.org/can-we-talk-to-the-world/ or contact info@natkingcolegenhope.org or 561.213.8209About Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc. (NKCGH)Co-founded in 2008 by Timolin Cole and Casey Cole, twin daughters of legendary music artist Nat King Cole, Nat King Cole Generation Hope builds on the storied Cole family legacy to create opportunities and expand access to music education for children with the greatest need. The 501c(3) charity fulfills that calling by funding music instruction programs, mentoring, resources and scholarships for youth, while bolstering music educators. The ultimate goal: expand enrichment and inspire as many children as possible, while galvanizing community and fundraising support.Nat King Cole Generation Hope upholds the vision that music education is not a privilege, but an entitlement. All youth deserve the chance to experience musical expression and creation, and to pursue excellence and achievement in that realm. Budding performers, empowered by mentors and resources from NKCGH, can transform their passion and skill into paths of opportunity; and in turn, their instruments and voices uplift the world and heal humanity.• 40,500+ children have been supported by NKCGH's music education programs• 35,000+ children have benefitted from donated instruments form Project Encore!• $2.5 million in fundraising• 150,000+ volunteer hours

