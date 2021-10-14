In Response to Lack of Traditional Publishing Options LGBTQ Non-Profit Starts Their Own Publishing Company
LGBTQ Non-Profit forms their own publishing company and announces their first book release.
We wanted LGBTQ+ business and self-empowerment books to support our goal of reducing suicide and homelessness in our community.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride and Joy Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to building self-awareness and safety in LGBTQ families and their allies, launched their own publishing company, Pride and Joy Press, and their first book, Thriving in Business: Strategies for the LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur in response to the experience of having traditional publishers claim that there wasn’t a “big enough market” for LGBTQ books.
“We wanted LGBTQ+ business and self-empowerment books to support our goal of reducing suicide and homelessness in our community,” says Elena Joy, founder of the Pride and Joy Foundation. “The ‘big publishers’ said there wasn’t a big enough market. If LGBTQ+ authors wanted to get a traditional publishing contract, they had to figure out a way to get at least 50k followers to justify the ‘investment’.
Pride and Joy Publishing’s first offering, Thriving in Business: Strategies for the LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur. Is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and in other major retail book sellers. This book is a compilation of the best tips and heartfelt advice from successful queer entrepreneurs around the world. Royalties from book sales go back to the Foundation as a source of sustainable income.
The idea for Pride and Joy Foundation was born from a realization that there are many traumatized LGBTQ adults in our society, damaged from childhood experiences, societal experiences, and the like. LGBTQ adults and teens are vulnerable to suicide and homelessness.
Pride and Joy Foundation is structured around three pillars of impact; community, education and giving voice to the LGBTQ experience. Pride and Joy Foundation’s founder, Elena Joy, offers speaking engagements for schools, organizations, and businesses who value the LGBTQ experience and want to learn more.
“We truly believe the most effective and holistic way to help allies become stronger is through self-awareness. When self-awareness is built and sustained, safety for marginalized populations increases exponentially.”
Pride and Joy Press is an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premiere publishing house for leaders, teachers and creatives.
