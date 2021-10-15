Kati Wagner Re-Elected to National Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kati Wagner has been re-elected to the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) Board of Directors through September 2024, participating in the development of programs, activities and policy positions. Since 1986, NCA has been the leading organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which serves over 4 million children nationwide.
Since 2009, Wagner has been the President of Wildwood CACFP in Centennial, Colorado, where they sponsor family child care home providers, centers, Head Start, summer food and afterschool programs who participate in the USDA food program. Wildwood has expanded into Wyoming, where they sponsor family child care homes and centers. Her expertise in handling the budget, dealing with legislation and management has allowed her to be successful in the CACFP. Wagner has made a positive impact on Wildwood, as well as the NCA, since joining the CACFP community.
Wagner has served on the board since 2012 in various roles including President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary and as Policy Chair, as well as on the finance, conference, strategic planning, and governance committees. She brings a strong history of leadership and corporate perspective to NCA. She feels it is important to further her involvement as NCA gives sponsors and the providers a voice that may not be heard otherwise. Her goals are increased membership, developing mutually beneficial relationships, and helping providers educate parents on the importance of having their children in care with a provider on the food program.
As a National Platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community, NCA’s mission is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference–offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation.
Jennifer Basey
