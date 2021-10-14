Lane Restrictions on Routes 15 and Route 45 This Weekend in Lewisburg Borough, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this weekend at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, for concrete work.

On Friday, October 15 through Saturday, October 16, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime will perform concrete repair at the intersection of Route 15 and Market Street in Lewisburg Borough. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns in all directions. Motorists traveling Route 15 northbound should expect the turn lane to be closed from St Lewis Street to Route 45 (Market Street). There will be no right turn onto Market Street from Route 15 northbound. A detour using local roads will be in place. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., weather permitting.

In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Saturday, October 16 through Sunday, October 17, between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

