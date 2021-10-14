Submit Release
Nighttime Lane Closure Planned Next Week for Final Paving on I-76 West Ramp to U.S. 202/U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The right or left lane on the collector-distributor ramp from westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to U.S. 202/U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, is scheduled to close on Monday, October 18, through Wednesday, October 20, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for final paving operations under a project to remediate several sinkhole locations on the interstate around the U.S. 202 Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.  

PennDOT reopened the right lane on the ramp Wednesday morning, October 13, following sinkhole repair. Sinkhole remediation on the left lane was completed in early August.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $9.6 million sinkhole remediation project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

 

