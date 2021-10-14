Two new Arizona Memory Project collections will help speed up legal history research

PHOENIX – Legal history research is a little easier now that two law collections have been digitized and added to the Arizona Memory Project. The Arizona Administrative Code and the Legislative Bill Files, 1991-1996 collections make researching the legislative process, amended laws, and administrative codes a lot faster with online access from anywhere.

Digitization of the Legislative Bill Files, 1991-1996 collection was completed in partnership with the Arizona House of Representatives, Arizona State Senate, Arizona State Archives, and the Arizona Historical Society, Tempe. Additional years will be digitized and added to the collection in the coming year. Digitization of the 1974 Arizona Administrative Code was completed in-house over the last nine months and includes all supplements from 1975 to present.

“Using the bill tracker and the Legislative Bill Files, 1991-1996 collection, researchers can now review legislative documents online from 1991 to present,” said Martha McConnell, law librarian for the State of Arizona Research Library. “Digital access to the Arizona Administrative Code from 1974 to present now allows researchers to analyze when and how the rules have been amended without leaving their home or office.”

Researchers using these collections or others from the State of Arizona Research Library will be able to browse them indefinitely using any digital device at http://go.azsos.gov/starl. Assistance with legal research can also be found at https://azsos.libguides.com/.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact azmemory@azlibrary.gov.

The Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

-30-