Autonomous Delivery Robots Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years
Autonomous delivery robots are made with the help of sensors and navigation technology that enables them to travel on roads and sidewalks without delivery staffPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail and logistics are the largest users for autonomous delivery robots worldwide. The rise in presence of e-commerce players and Omni channel merchants worldwide are the main factors driving the need for autonomous delivery robots particularly for last-mile delivery. Autonomous delivery robots can serve more customers at greater economic costs and traveling more distances in a much more secure manner.
Major players include: Starship Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Robby Technologies Inc., Savioke Inc., Nuro LLC, Boston Dynamics, Robomart Inc., Piaggio Fast Forward Inc., Aethon, Inc., Ottonomy Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has now become a global concern and has also influenced the growth of autonomous delivery robots market. Global sales of autonomous delivery robots for major vertical industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, and retail industry has increased in the pandemic situation.
• The social distancing rules imposed by the government in different countries has propelled the growth as delivery robots do not require human involvement. During this period, the autonomous delivery robots have been implemented by the food and retail industries have helped customers get deliveries from restaurants and malls quickly.
