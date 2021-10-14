Dental Services Market Size to Reach US$ 698.8 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the dental services market size is expected to reach US$ 698.8 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental services market size was valued at US$ 371.4 billion in 2020. Dental services include the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various oral and dental disorder and these services are provided by the dentists, commonly in dental clinics and hospitals. The emergence of dental support organization or dental service organizations (DSOs) has significantly marked its presence in the global dental services market by redefining the delivery formats of the dental services in the recent years.



The dental service organizations make contracts with numerous dentists and offers dental services to their customers or patients at the comfort of the patients’ home. The in-house dental treatment is new concept in the dental services market that emerged recently with the growth of the DSOs. The various DSOs have exponentially contributed in the revenue generation for the global dental services market. Moreover, the growth of the dental services market is attributed to the growing prevalence of oral disorders, development of new technologies, and rising awareness regarding the importance of oral health among the consumers.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Growing prevalence of dental caries

Rising concerns among the youth regarding their aesthetic appearances

Increasing oral health awareness among the population

Rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure

Rapid growth of dental support organizations

Increased personal disposable income

Growing popularity of dental tourism





Scope of the Dental Services Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 698.8 billion Growth Rate From 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 6.4% Fastest Growing Market APAC Largest Market North America Segments Covered Procedure Type, Service Type, End User Type, Region Regional Scope North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the Worlds By End User Dental Clinic

Hospitals

Report Highlights

By procedure type, the non-cosmetic dentistry segment led the global dental services market owing to the rising penetration and growth of the oral healthcare services coupled with technological advancements in the dental equipment.





By service, the orthodontics & prosthodontics is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. This is majorly due to the introduction of latest advanced technologies such as digital X-Ray and digital oral scanners that offer enhanced oral care services to the patients.





By end user, the dental clinics segment led the global dental services market owing to the higher preferences for the convenient and specialized services offered by dental clinics to the patients in comparison to any other end user.





Regional Snapshots

North America is a leading dental services market. This is attributed to the growing geriatric population in US. US have the higher rate of geriatric population growth compared to any other developed nation. Further, the increasing demand for the cosmetic dentistry among the people of North America is exponentially boosting the market growth in the region. As per the data published by the CDC, the dental visits in US is growing rapidly, indicating an increasing prevalence of dental problems among the population. Hence, the region is a market leader in the global dental services market and is estimated to grow at a promising rate in the forthcoming years.

Africa is estimated to be the most attractive market in the upcoming years. According to the WHO, dental problems occur majorly due to the lack of adequate fluoride in the water supply in the underdeveloped and developing nations. Further, the lack of proper oral healthcare facilities in the region plays s crucial role in the growing prevalence of the oral disorders. Therefore a huge potential of growth lies in the African dental services market.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The rising prevalence of dental disorders among the global population is majorly driving the dental services market. According to the data published by the FDI World Dental Federation, in 2015, around 3.5 billion people were suffering from some kind of oral diseases across the globe. The most common oral health condition was the untreated decay of permanent teeth.

Restraints - High costs involved in dental services are a major restraining factor. The increased cost of services due to high cost of dental equipment is a significant factor that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities - The general dentistry segment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities as the majority of the dental disorder falls under the general dentistry treatment category. Moreover, the female population is more concerned regarding their aesthetic looks and hence offers growth opportunities.

Challenges - Lack of awareness regarding the new and developed technologies and innovative dental products is a major challenge that needs special attention by the market players. The less awareness regarding the new affordable dental products in the developing nations needs to be tackled in order to boost the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market are Coast Dental, Smile 360, Pacific Dental Services, Dental Services Group, Abano Healthcare Group, Axiss Dental, Q & M Dental Group, Apollo White Dental, Gentle Dental of New England, Healthway Medical Corporation.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Procedure

Cosmetic Dentistry

Non-Cosmetic Dentistry

By Service

General Dentistry

Oral Surgery

Orthodontics & Prosthodontics

Others

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





