Enamine brings Levin “nitrogen-deleting” reagent to the market

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several months ago, Prof. Levin and co-workers from University of Chicago developed an elegant method for the “skeletal editing” of organic molecules by nitrogen atom deletion (see Nature 2021, 593, 223–227). Their strategy included the use of an anomeric N-pivaloyloxy-N-alkoxyamide amide as the key reagent. Enamine, the world-leading compound supplier, is proud to announce that this reagent has been just added to the company’s product catalog. The compound is now available from the company’s stock in multigram quantities.

Iryna Iavniuk, Business Development Director at Enamine, explains: “We at Enamine always look for the most recent scientific findings in all areas of chemistry and use them to expand and improve our products immediately. We were happy to collaborate with Mark Levin on the commercialization of his fascinating reagent – a remarkable addition to our reagent collection.”

Prof. Dr. Oleksandr Grygorenko, Consulting Scientist at Enamine, adds: “I was really excited when I saw Prof. Levin’s Nature publication on the nitrogen deletion method while surfing the literature. When Mark contacted us, we readily agreed to collaborate. Our chemists quickly reproduced his published protocols, performed scale-up to 50 g of the reagent, demonstrated its applicability, and checked the storage stability. Now, the compound is available from EnamineStore: https://www.enaminestore.com/catalog/EN300-33050767»

Prof. Dr. Mark Levin, Assistant Professor at University of Chicago, comments: “Hopefully anyone who wants to give our methods a whirl will be able to take advantage of this wonderful offering from Enamine. I am looking forward to all the creative applications of nitrogen deletion that this will enable!”

Conflict of interest statement: Hereby the parties confirm that Prof. Levin or his group has no financial interest in commercialization of EN300-33050767. No specialized data was transferred to Enamine apart from that already published in the literature.

Established in Kyiv, Ukraine in 1991, Enamine is a chemical company producing building blocks and screening libraries of world reputation. The major asset of the company is the world's largest collection of building blocks: 250,000 in stock with 2,000 additions synthesized each month. These research functionalized compounds provide a significant competitive advantage to the company in supplying custom compound libraries particularly in the frame of medicinal chemistry collaborations or compound collection enhancement programs. Custom synthesis and kilogram scale up based both on fee-for-service and FTE models represent another area of business activities provided by Enamine, which are growing significantly in recent years.