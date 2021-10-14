State to host public information session on November 16 about PFAS/GenX at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a community information session remotely via teleconference Tuesday, November 16, about current actions to prevent and remediate PFAS contamination at the Chemours Fayetteville Works Facility. The public is invited to participate by phone or online.

Topics will include updates from DEQ’s air, water and waste management divisions about emission reduction requirements, upcoming permit actions, drinking water well sampling results and replacement water updates. Officials from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will provide an overview of knowledge about potential health effects and how to reduce exposure.

Event title: GenX community information meeting Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 2427 524 0753 WebEx Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m20e1854b10e617d07b77546e228cf776 Event Password: 1234

Following the presentations by DEQ and DHHS representatives, community members who pre-registered will have an opportunity to ask questions. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions through a chat feature in the web conferencing software.

More information about the state’s investigation can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation. Information for residents can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/genx-investigation/genx-information-residents.

